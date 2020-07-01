Siddipet (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI): Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Uttam Kumar Reddy on Wednesday visited the Kondapochamma Reservoir of Siddipet district and Venkatpuram Mandal where the reservoir water had overflown and flooded yesterday.

He was accompanied by TPCC Executive President Poonam Prabhakar.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said, "By looking at the Kondapochamma project, we can gauge the inferior work that has been going on in the state. What is the future if the projects in which crores of money is invested and swept away. We will fight on the corruption irregularities in the state. The officers who did the irregularities should be suspended immediately."

"The entire damage should be collected from the contractors. The compensation for villages which are plunged should be given immediately. If there a breach of canals for overflow where is the quality of projects? If the chief minister's constituency is like this we can understand how the state is. It is better if the chief minister comes out of his farmhouse and look at what is happening. Congress party is serious condemning this incident," he added.

"There was a small breach of 2 meters and it will be rectified by evening. We will be conducting trials on the banks to check if the canal is a proper working condition," Hari Ram, Chief Engineer, Irrigation Department had said yesterday.

Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar said, "Before the bifurcation, the Chevella project was taken over by Chief Minister on which J P Nadda from BJP commented when he came to visit Telangana. We request the Centre to conduct an inquiry into the present quality of work."

Venkatapuram village was flooded on Tuesday after a breach in the Kondapochamma Sagar Canal. (ANI)

