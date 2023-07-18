Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 18 (ANI): In a bid to empower local women of Odisha in the field of STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) has set up a state-of-the-art All-Women Meter Testing Laboratory in Odisha's Berhampur.

The Meter Testing operations at this Laboratory will be managed by Women. It will test 35000-45000 meters annually, TPSODL said in a statement. TPSODL is a joint venture of Tata Power and the Government of Odisha.

"The Meter Testing Laboratory at Berhampur has been established to cater to the calibration and testing needs of meters as per Indian standard specifications. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the laboratory boasts three automatic test benches capable of testing single-phase, three-phase smart, and other types of meters," an official said.

The meticulous metrological tests adhere to both Indian Standard and International Standards, ensuring the highest level of accuracy and precision, the statement said.

“We believe in the immense potential of our local women technicians working across our Discoms in Odisha. This All-Women Meter Testing Laboratory in Berhampur will not just ensure error free meters for our customers in Southern Odisha, but in line with our larger commitment to gender equality and technological advancement in the power distribution sector, will encourage young girls and women to opt for a career in STEM fields,” Transmission and Distribution President of Tata Power, Sanjay Banga said.

One of the unique features of the testing facility is its ability to simulate field conditions within the laboratory. Furthermore, the entire testing process is computer-based, utilizing pre-defined programs that eliminate human interventions. This automated approach not only expedites the testing procedure but also enhances customer satisfaction by ensuring consistent and error-free results, the statement read. (ANI)

