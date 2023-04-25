New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Foreign policy experts and representatives from several nations neighbouring Myanmar on Tuesday called for reduction of violence by all sides in that conflict-ridden country during a meeting held here.

The participants at the second round of 'Track 1.5' discussions on Myanmar carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in that country, days after the Myanmarese military junta resorted to air strikes in Sagaing region that killed more than 100 people.

The dialogue was hosted by the Indian Council for World Affairs (ICWA). The first round of the dialogue was held in Bangkok in March.

Sources said the participants called for reduction of violence by all sides and underlined the need for creating political space for dialogue in Myanmar.

The need for a regional coordinated approach to combat transnational crimes was agreed upon, they said.

They felt Myanmar's capacity to fight transnational crimes need to be supported.

The discussions covered the current situation in Myanmar, reduction of violence, countering transnational crimes, national reconciliation, and delivery of humanitarian aid, the sources said.

It was agreed that delivery of humanitarian aid to Myanmar is to be expedited and that countries of the region need to continue supporting ASEAN's efforts.

The participants also agreed to continue the dialogue.

Myanmar's military has been using force including air strikes to target those opposing the ruling regime that seized power in a coup in February 2021.

On February 1, 2021, the military grabbed power in the coup and imposed a state of emergency after detaining Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other leaders of her National League for Democracy (NLD).

The country has been witnessing protests demanding restoration of democracy.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640-kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

