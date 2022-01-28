New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) After former vice-president Hamid Ansari and four US lawmakers expressed concern over the human rights situation in India, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said India is a vibrant democracy, which does not require certification from others, and the track record of the event's organisers was as well known as the biases and political interests of the participants.

Asked about the virtual panel discussion organised by the Indian American Muslim Council on Wednesday during which Ansari and the US lawmakers expressed concern over the current human rights situation in India, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen reports on this event. India is a robust and vibrant democracy. It does not require certification from others."

The claim that others need to protect our constitution is "presumptuous and preposterous", he said.

"The track record of event organisers is as well known as the biases and political interests of the participants," Bagchi said.

