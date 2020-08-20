New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Amid heavy rains in the national capital on Thursday, waterlogging has been reported from various parts of Delhi, affecting traffic in the city.

"Waterlogging reported at Jhilmil Underpass (both carriageways). Traffic is affected now," informed the Delhi Police.

Also Read | Rajiv Gandhi Birth Anniversary: PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to the Former PM on His 76th Birth Anniversary Today.

The police further said that waterlogging was also reported in Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road and Lal Kuan.

"Waterlogging reported at Jhandewalan Mandir on Rani Jhansi Road, MB Road at Lal Kuan (both carriageway) and Ma Anandmayee Marg near DD Motors (both carriageway)," Delhi Police further tweeted.

Also Read | Salal Power Station in J&K Issues Warning For Public Asking Them to Stay Away From River Chenab, as Gates of Dam Will Open on August 22 For Mandatory Silt Flushing.

"Traffic Alert: Water logging reported under Raja Garden flyover (both carriageways). Traffic is affected now," it added.

As per the India Meteorological Department's update at 7.05 am, a thunderstorm with light to moderate rain would continue to occur over many places of south-west Delhi, south Delhi, west Delhi, IGI Airport, Dadri, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater-Noida, Ballabgarh, Faridabad, Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna, during the next two hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)