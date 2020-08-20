Kashmir, August 20: Salal Power Station issued a warning for the public asking them to stay away from River Chenab in Reasi district, as gates of the dam will be opened on August 22 from 5:45 am to 6:30 pm for mandatory silt flushing.

As the gates will be opened, there will be an increase in the flow of water and level of river Chenab shall increase on downstream of the river and also decrease on upstream of the river at any point of time.

Salal Power Station in J&K Issues Warning For Public Asking Them to Stay Away From River Chenab:

Jammu and Kashmir: Salal Power Station issues a warning for the public asking them to stay away from River Chenab in Reasi district, as gates of the dam will be opened on August 22 from 0545 hours to 1830 hours for mandatory silt flushing pic.twitter.com/UftrOluglw — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2020

In another news, the "Apna Ped" program was organised by Salal Power Station under the Van Mahotsav 2020 with the aim of greening the Jyotipuram residential complex area. N. Ram, Head of Power Station, Salal Power Station and his wife Pushplata inaugurated the program by planting saplings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2020 08:44 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).