Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 4 (ANI): Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has successfully restored train services in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section following a landslide that occurred on Thursday at KM 51/2-3 between Dihakho and Mupa stations.

The landslide resulted in the disruption of train movement, as large boulders and debris fell onto the tracks, temporarily suspending operations.

"Train operations through the section resumed this morning from about 09:42 hours. The first train to pass through the restored section was Train No. 12520 (Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) Express," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, said.

It may be mentioned here that senior railway officials immediately reached the site and continued the restoration work on a war footing.

"Continuous efforts throughout the night ensured the debris was cleared and the track was safely restored. Help desks that had been set up at Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Badarpur and Agartala stations to assist passengers during the disruption continued to provide updated information until normalcy was fully restored. Necessary food items and water were also provided to the stranded passengers," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said.

He further stated that the trains that were rescheduled or delayed at various locations have resumed their scheduled onward journeys.

Passengers are requested to check train running information through official railway enquiry channels for the latest updates.

Earlier, on June 23, NFR took a significant step to enhance passenger experience by adding a 'Vistadome coach' to two important train services and an AC 3-tier coach to another.

"This initiative is part of NFR's continued commitment to addressing growing passenger requirements, improving onboard amenities and elevating the overall quality of travel across its network," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, said.

New Jalpaiguri Junction to Howrah Junction Shatabdi Express, which operates six days a week, has been permanently augmented with one 'Vistadome coach' to enrich the travel experience, particularly for those journeying through scenic routes. With this addition, the train will now run with a total of 15 coaches. (ANI)

