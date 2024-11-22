Lucknow, Nov 22 (PTI) The tri-centenary of Maratha queen Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, who ruled over Malwa, will be held in Lucknow on November 24, the event's organisers said on Friday.

The programme is being organised by the Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Trishatabdi Samaroh Samiti of the Avadh region of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

In March, the RSS in a meeting in Nagpur had announced it would organise programmes to mark the 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar.

"The life of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar is etched in golden letters in the history of India. Her journey of life, which began as a girl hailing from a simple and ordinary rural household to an extraordinary ruler, is still a great source of inspiration. She got the temples, damaged by the invaders from Badrinath to Rameshwaram and from Dwarika to Puri, rebuilt," committee convenor Rajkishor said.

The current structure of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple was constructed by Ahilyabai Holkar around 1780, he said.

The former queen of Malwa gave a new lease of life to the Nageshwarnath temple Ayodhya, and temples in Naimisharanya and Bithoor, he added.

"She also played an important role in revamping a number of other temples in the country. Due to these works, she got the title of 'Punyashlok'. The reign of Ahilyabai Holkar was that of an ideal rule in which the interests of landless farmers, tribal groups like Bhils and widows were protected," he said.

Prashant Bhatia, the co-convenor of Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar Trishatabdi Samaroh Samiti, said the event will be celebrated in Lucknow, so that the new generation can know about the queen's life, ideals and values.

The ceremony will take place Sunday 3 pm at City Montessori School, Gomtinagar Extension, Near Shaheed Path, Lucknow.

The programme will be presided over by Uday Raje Holkar, a descendant of Pujya Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar, Bhatia said.

Born on May 31, 1725, Ahilyabai Holkar ruled Indore, then within the Maratha Confederacy.

After the deaths of her husband Khanderao Holkar, father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar, and son Male Rao Holkar, Ahilyabai took over the affairs of the Holkar dynasty.

She defended Indore against invasions and personally led armies into battle, the organisers said. She died on August 13, 1795.

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to celebrate her tri-centenary on a large scale across the state.

