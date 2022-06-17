Kochi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Friday stayed trial court proceedings in the case pertaining to lynching of a tribal man Madhu in Attappadi in Palakkad district of the State four years ago allegedly by a mob.

The court's decision came on a plea filed by Madhu's mother Malli seeking to stay the proceedings till the government takes a decision on her demand for replacement of a Special Public Prosecutor with another lawyer.

Seeking the view of the government on the case, the High Court posted the case for June 27 for further consideration.

Malli moved the High Court after the Special Court in Mannarkkad in Palakkad district refused to remove the special public prosecutor in the case.

The tribal man was lynched in February 2018 for allegedly stealing food articles.

