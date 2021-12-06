New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): According to the provisions of paragraph 4, under Article 244(1) of the fifth schedule of the Constitution of India, the Tribes Advisory Councils (TAC) shall be established in each state having Scheduled Areas, said the Ministry of Tribal Affairs on Monday.

As per the ministry, Tribes Advisory Council shall consist of not more than 20 members of whom, as nearly as may be, three-fourths shall be representatives of Scheduled Tribes in State Legislative Assembly provided that if the number of representatives of STs in State Assembly is less than the number of seats in TAC to be filled by such representatives, remaining seats shall be filled by other members of those tribes.

Accordingly, Tribes Advisory Council (TAC) have been constituted in 10(Ten) states having Scheduled Areas therein namely Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan. Further, the States of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand not having any notified Scheduled Area also have Tribes Advisory Council constituted therein. Accordingly, there is no State (mandated to establish TAC), which have not constituted TAC, stated the ministry.

It further said that the provision of paragraph 4, part B, sub-paragraph (2) of the Constitution provides that it shall be the duty of the Tribes Advisory Council to advise on such matters pertaining to the welfare and advancement of the Scheduled Tribes in the State as may be referred to them by the Governor.

According to the ministry, this information was given by Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Monday. (ANI)

