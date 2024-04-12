New Delhi, April 12: The Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal has hit out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for allegedly disrespecting the tricolour by replacing the Ashok Chakra with their party flag.

"TMC's latest stunt in Bankura, disrespecting the National Flag by replacing the Ashok Chakra with their party flag, is nothing short of treason," the BJP said in a post on 'X' sharing a picture of a wall painting which showed a tricolour flag with Trinamool Congress's symbol on it. ‘BJP Misusing Central Agencies’: TMC Delegation Meets Full Bench of EC, Demands Chiefs of CBI, I-T, NIA and ED Be Changed.

Lashing out at "anti-India" party TMC, the BJP said, "Their repeated offences, from Sandeshkhali to Bankura, reveal their anti-India agenda. Shame on TMC's betrayal of our nation."

The TMC has come under criticism from the opposition for allegedly shielding Sandeshkhali strongman Shahjahan Sheikh, who was accused of orchastrating various acts of violence against women in the North 24 Parganas island. Polling for the Lok Sabha in Bengal will take place across all 7 phases, starting April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. 'Searching for BJP Candidates Against Us’: TMC Leader Mahua Moitra Shares Picture With Saayoni Ghosh, Takes Dig at Bharatiya Janata Party After CBI Raids.

TMC Disrespecting Tricolour, Alleges BJP:

TMC's latest stunt in Bankura, disrespecting the National Flag by replacing the Ashok Chakra with their party flag, is nothing short of treason. Their repeated offenses, from Sandeshkhali to Bankura, reveal their anti-India agenda. Shame on TMC's betrayal of our nation. #TMC… pic.twitter.com/dTrd1DXOFH — BJP West Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) April 12, 2024

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for just 2 seats. The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4. However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22. The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank.