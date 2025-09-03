Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 3 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha welcomed a total of 610 voters from 200 families belonging to various parties, who joined the BJP during a programme at Killa Bazar, Bagma under Gomati District.

According to the CMO, addressing the event on Tuesday, CM Saha stated that people have come to understand that without the BJP, no one can develop the state or the country, as the CPI(M) and Congress have only exploited the Janajati people for vote bank politics.

Also Read | School Assembly News Headlines Today, 3 September 2025: Check and Read Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories During Daily Assembly.

Welcoming the new members, CM Saha said people have realised that without the BJP, development of the state and the country is not possible.

"I want to welcome the people who joined the BJP today. Two days back, I was in Asarambari to attend Mann Ki Baat, which is very popular, and no leader has ever done this. It is a non-political programme, but what happened during last month's Mann Ki Baat, when our karyakartas were listening, they were attacked. We are ready to sacrifice for the country, and whenever our karyakartas are attacked, the party stands firmly with them," said CM Saha.

Also Read | School Holiday in Jammu: All Schools in Jammu Division To Remain Closed on September 3 Due to Inclement Weather; Conduct Online Classes Wherever Possible, Says Directorate.

As per the CMO, he said that the BJP does not want the politics of murder, terror, and violence like the 35 years of CPI(M)-Congress rule.

"BJP does not believe in such dirty politics. People have witnessed the politics of the CPI(M) and Congress. We do not believe in violence. People want peace. However, to ensure peace, strength and power are necessary, and if required, we are ready to use them. They used the Janajati people only as a vote bank. PM Modi has always said that we want development for everyone. We want to live with Jati and Janajati in unity. During CPI(M)'s rule, terrorism was born, but under our government, it has become terrorism-free," he said.

"Earlier, the condition of the Northeast region was not good, but everything changed after 2014 when Narendra Modi became Prime Minister. The present central government is working for the development of the Northeast. Now peace prevails in Tripura, and the HIRA model has been given to us. Connectivity has also developed," said the Chief Minister.

The Tripura Chief Minister also criticised CPI(M) for not giving due respect to Maharaja Bir Bikram for his contributions to the development of Tripura.

"We have given due respect to the Manikya Dynasty of Tripura. Maharaja Bir Bikram worked for the welfare and development of Tripura, starting from schools, colleges, markets, and many other institutions. CPI(M) never gave them any respect. Since 2014, PM Modi has been working for the development of the Janajati people. BJP knows how to ensure development and respect for the Janajati community. Unity is necessary for the development of the state," he said.

MLA Rampada Jamatia, BJP State General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, and Mandal President Amar Jamatia were also present at the programme. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)