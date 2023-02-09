Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 9 (ANI): Ahead of the Tripura Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and Chief Minister Manik Saha released the party's manifesto on Thursday.

While addressing the public meeting, Nadda said, "When BJP brings out a 'Sankalp Patr', a vision document, it's not only a piece of paper, it is BJP's commitment towards the people."

JP Nadda further said, "Tripura was once known for blockades and insurgency. The state is now known for peace, prosperity and development."

He added, "13 lakh Ayushman Bharat health cards have been given in Tripura, with Rs 107 crores given in settlement, till now."

Earlier on Thursday morning, JP Nadda and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha offered prayers at Mata Tripura Sundari Temple in Udaipur.

While talking to ANI, Nadda said, "Today I got the opportunity to offer prayers at Mata Sundari Temple. Whenever I come here, I get new energy. Under PM Modi's leadership we are taking society forward with the mantra of 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'."

According to the sources earlier, the party has added many new points to the manifesto.

"There many new points have been added in the manifesto that is important for the development of the state. Modi government always thinks about the development of the NorthEast. His vision is the growth of state and most importantly youth", the source had added.

Since coming to power in 2014, the PM Narendra Modi government has had a special focus on the northeast region with their Act East policy. While the prime minister himself has made over 50 visits to the region, a huge focus has been on the development of a secure northeast.

Apart from security and law and order, the welfare of people through infrastructure, development and women are expected to be the key focus areas in the manifesto for the February 16 polls. The recognition of the indigenous tribes as well as the welfare of the tribals. The development in the Northeast continues to be dominant on the agenda of the BJP.

The northeast region has turned into a saffron belt with Assam electing the BJP twice in 2016 followed by 2021 and then Manipur which elected the BJP government in 2017 and 2022. The party is hopeful that they will be able to form the government for another consecutive term in Tripura as well. (ANI)

