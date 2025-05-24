New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): In a landmark development for Tripura's economic landscape, the state has attracted a staggering Rs 15,646 crore in investments at the Rising Northeast Investors Summit 2025 held in New Delhi, a press release from Tripura CMO said.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced the achievement, describing it as a significant step towards the state's accelerated growth and transformation.

Manik Saha highlighted the state's potential and said, "The summit's interactions were vibrant and promising. Investors showed keen interest in Tripura, particularly in emerging sectors such as technology, 5G, and artificial intelligence (AI)."

He noted that the Tripura Investors Pavilion was a hub of activity, drawing enthusiastic responses from industry leaders and business stakeholders.

The summit facilitated 33 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), attracted investments worth Rs 15,646 crores through this flagship event.

"Through these MoUs, we have secured Rs 15,646 crore in investments. This is not just a number--it reflects a deep belief in Tripura's future," said the Chief Minister.

Dr. Saha appealed to the business community by reaffirming his government's commitment to creating an investor-friendly environment: "Let us unlock new opportunities and drive inclusive growth together. Tripura is open for partnerships, and we are fully committed to supporting investors every step of the way."

Earlier, the Tripura CM announced that the state government is developing dedicated infrastructure to support AI and 5G development. This session was titled "IT for Ashtalakshmi: Beyond the Bits and Bytes, Into AI and 5G."

He also announced that the Government of Tripura has allocated land for data centres, including one for Airtel in Agartala. This hub will serve the entire eastern and northeastern region of India.

"As Ashtalakshmi, these eight states--the easterners--are gifted with natural beauty and abundant resources. They truly represent Goddess Lakshmi, embodying multifaceted blessings of wealth, knowledge, strength, and prosperity. Today, I am honoured to speak about the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence and 5G in the northeastern region, including my state, Tripura. As we gather at the North East Investment Summit, I would like to congratulate the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region for organising this important event," he said. (ANI)

