Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 11 (ANI): A flood relief and management programme was organised at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhawan here. The purpose of the event was to help victims of the flood which recently hit the state. Several organisations have taken a step forward to help the victims affected by the calamity. On Tuesday, a programme was organised by Abhay Mission and was attended by CM Manik Saha.

Vishal Kumar, DM, West Tripura spoke about the event and informed the media about how it will benefit the flood victims. Speaking to ANI, the West Tripura DM stated that the flood affected the infrastructure of the state, besides loss of life and many people going homeless due to the natural calamity. He further stated that some organisations have offered help to the victims of the flood under Abhay Mission. Kumar added that around 700 flood-affected people were extended helped.

He said, "A very tragic incident has occurred in which there has been a lot of damage to the infrastructure of our state; people's houses have been damaged and many lives have also been lost. During this time, many organisations extended their hands and steps to help and today, another contribution was made by Abhay Mission to provide assistance and facilities to the people."

"Through this, today we have organised this programme for about 700 people who were affected by the flood. In this, we are giving hygiene kits and many things to be used at home and the Chief Minister also participated in today's programme", West Tripura DM added.

Tripura faced extensive floods in the Monsoon last year. The floods, which struck Tripura in August and September of 2024, resulted in the tragic loss of 38 lives and affected around 17 lakh people.

Eleven out of the state's twelve rivers breached their danger levels, leading to severe flooding in three districts--Sepahijala, Gumati, and South Tripura.

In response, the state government set up 889 relief camps to shelter the 4 lakh people displaced by the floods. (ANI)

