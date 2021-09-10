Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 10 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday inaugurated the Ganesh Puja pandal in Agartala.

The puja pandal was beautifully decorated with garlands, flowers, and lights. The event started with the Chief Minister cutting the ribbon and taking the blessings of Lord Ganesh.

Also Read | Revenue Deficit Grant of Rs. 9,871 Crore Released to 17 States, Says Finance Ministry.

Speaking about the celebration, Deb said, "It is my immense pleasure to be a part of such an auspicious celebration."

Deb praised the organisers of the Agartala Ganesh Puja for their hard work and dedication towards celebrating the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi with great enthusiasm.

Also Read | Infinix Hot 10i Smartphone With Helio P65 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"The members over here organise the entire event on their own and bear all the expenses from their pockets for the festival. It is really great to see such dedication and enthusiasm in our youth," he said.

Ganesh Chaturthi, a ten-day festival that starts on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month Bhadrapada, will begin on September 10 this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)