Agartala (Tripura) [India], August 15 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday inaugurated a series of social initiatives at Sanghati Club, Shankar Chowmuhani, Agartala, including a blood donation camp, posthumous eye donation pledge drive, Aadhaar registration, and marriage registration services.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of blood donation and lauded Sanghati Club's active involvement in various social activities beyond worship.

Also Read | GST Rate Cut: Centre Proposes Scrapping 12% and 28% in GST Structure, Most Items To Move to 5%, 18% Rates, Say Government Sources.

"I also mentioned that this Sanghati Club is not just about worship but is actively involved in various social activities. I had visited this club earlier as well, and I am glad to be here again this year. The club is 79 years old -- established on the very day our country became independent. The secretary of this club, our MLA Deepak Majumdar, along with his team, has been doing an excellent job," he said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the day's initiatives, which also included body donation and marriage certificate distribution, noting that similar programmes were organised by the club last Independence Day.

Also Read | 'Totally Frivolous': Supreme Court Raps BSNL for Petition Against Madhya Pradesh HC's Compassionate Appointment Ruling, Imposes INR 1 Lakh Fine.

Reflecting on the past, he said, "In the 1970s, the club culture was very different, marked by unrest, fights, and clashes. But now, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are running the state in the same progressive way the country is being run. Clubs are now competing in cultural programmes and actively participating in sports."

He asserted that the old culture of violence and disputes among clubs has been replaced by a new, positive culture, and credited the change to the BJP government in the state.

Earlier, CM Manik Saha hoisted the National Flag on Friday to mark the 79th Independence Day celebrations.

Extending his wishes to the people, the Chief Minister also applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts in taking the country forward.

"This is a matter of pride for us that our PM Modi is taking the country forward, and our state and other states are also moving forward... Today, I congratulate the people of Tripura and the people of the entire country on Independence Day," CM Manik Saha told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)