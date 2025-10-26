Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 26 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the Karyakarta Sammelan held at the 11-Mandai Assembly Constituency on Saturday.

BJP State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, BJP General Secretary Bipin Debbarma, and several other prominent party leaders also graced the event.

According to an official update from the BJP State Office to ANI, a total of 339 voters from Tipra Motha and other parties joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the event. They were warmly welcomed into the party by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha and State President Rajib Bhattacharjee, who handed them the BJP flags during the induction ceremony.

Meanwhile, CM Saha also participated in the Sharad Samman 2025 award ceremony organised by Agartala Municipal Corporation at Rabindra Bhavan on Saturday, celebrating the vibrant spirit of Durga Puja across the city.

The event recognised and honoured various Puja committees for their outstanding creativity, social service, and discipline during this year's Durga Puja celebrations. Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Saha praised the organisers for maintaining cultural traditions while promoting harmony and cleanliness during the festivities.

He also highlighted the role of such initiatives in strengthening community bonds and encouraging responsible civic participation.

Senior officials of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, dignitaries, and representatives from different Puja committees were present at the ceremony.

Earlier, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the "Samriddhi - An Initiative for Making Lakhpati Didis" programme at Rabindra Bhavan on Saturday. The main objective of this initiative is to empower women and enhance their income through self-help groups and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government is committed to promoting women's financial independence and entrepreneurial mindset. He emphasised that initiatives such as 'Samriddhi' will help women in both rural and urban areas become self-reliant and play a vital role in the state's overall development.

Senior government officials, members of self-help groups, and representatives from various women's welfare organisations attended the event. The state government aims to create thousands of "Lakhpati Didis" by promoting skill development, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship. (ANI)

