West Tripura (Tripura) [India], November 24 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday urged BJP workers to go beyond traditional programs and establish strong connections with the masses.

He also mentioned that people have immense faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has implemented various innovative initiatives to inspire patriotism across the country.

"There is a strong doubt whether such a Prime Minister will emerge in the future. The Prime Minister is the driving force behind the Bharatiya Janata Party's recent success in Maharashtra. Moreover, he has placed significant emphasis on the youth power of the nation. For the welfare of the people, Karyakartas must move beyond conventional approaches and work sincerely to build relationships," Saha said after listening to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat program along with BJP Karyakartas at the Banakumari Bagala Mata Temple premises at Pratapgarh in West Tripura.

"Nothing is achievable without knowledge. In the future, the country's progress will rest in the hands of those equipped with knowledge. Knowledge reveals the truth and enables the country to move forward. The youth should embrace innovation so that we can all take pride in their achievements," he added.

Saha also highlighted that PM Modi, through his Mann Ki Baat program, brings attention to various lesser-known and innovative initiatives from across the country.

"We must actively contribute to the development of the country and the state through our work. The people of this country have immense trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The outcomes of the recently held assembly elections in various states have reaffirmed this trust. While the opposition may criticise, the Prime Minister remains steadfast in working for the overall welfare of the people," he said.

The Chief Minister added that Prime Minister Modi consistently praises the youth power of the nation.

"Even during his visits abroad, he frequently highlights the potential and strength of India's youth. He also reflects this in practice by seeking insights and experiences from young people," Saha said. (ANI)

