Agartala, Dec 6 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said he had detailed discussions with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on potential investment opportunities in the northeastern state.

Saha said Tripura has abundant natural resources that can be harnessed for socioeconomic development.

Also Read | Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2024: PM Narendra Modi Leads Nation in Paying Tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary, Says 'Reiterate Our Commitment to Fulfilling Babasaheb's Vision'.

"Met Chairman & MD Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani ji and Anant Ambani ji in Mumbai on Thursday," the chief minister said in a social media post.

He was in Mumbai to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Accident: Police Vehicle Overturns Into Drain in Rampur, Woman Constable Dead, 3 Injured.

"Had a detailed discussion on various potential investment opportunities in Tripura. I have invited them to join the growth story of Tripura, which has abundant natural resources, which can be harnessed for socioeconomic development of the state and our nation,” Saha added.

Earlier, the Tripura government had signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Tata Technologies Ltd on November 20 to upgrade 19 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state.

The upgradation plan will be implemented in five years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)