Agartala, Feb 9 (PTI) The Tripura unit of Congress on Tuesday said it will recruit at least 2,000 volunteers for the social media cell with the objective to "give voice to the unheard".

"We have noticed many of the events, mainly in the rural areas, are not covered by the traditional media. As we want to strengthen and intensify social media movement in the state, we have decided to recruit volunteers," President of Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee Pijush Kanti Biswas told reporters.

He said the plan is to hire 100 people from each of the 60 assembly constituencies, along with 1,000 volunteers from each Lok Sabha seat to bring "unreported truths to the notice of people".

Reacting to the Congress' announcement, BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said the party has hardly any support from people, and it hiring people for social media is of no significance.

