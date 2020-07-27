Agartala, Jul 27 (PTI) A group of patients at a Covid Care Centre in West Tripura district allegedly harassed and spat at a woman doctor when she went to the facility to admit some people, police said on Monday.

West Tripura District Surveillance Officer Dr Sangita Chakraborty went to the Covid Care Centre set up at the Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel on Friday to admit five women with newborn babies when a group of patients said they would not allow any new admission, alleging that the facility had reached full occupancy, the police said.

When doctors at the centre tried to convince the patients, they allegedly abused and spat at Chakraborty and also threatened to infect her with coronavirus, they said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), West Tripura, Manik Lal Das on Monday said an investigation was launched after the matter was brought to the notice of the police by Health department officials.

"The police have started an investigation into the incident and could identify two people from CCTV camera footage," the SP told PTI.

"We would wait for the patients who were involved in the incident to recover from the disease and then initiate action," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary in charge of Health Department, S K Rakesh, said, "This type of incident is not acceptable. As per our guidelines, any COVID-19 patient violating the rules would be arrested after they are discharged."

Officials said the Covid Care Centre in West Tripura district has a capacity of 300 beds, and 270 patients were admitted when Chakraborty had gone to the facility to admit five people.

Meanwhile, the All Tripura Government Doctors Association (ATGDA) has demanded exemplary punishment for the patients who abused and spat on Chakraborty.

Dr Kanak Chowdhury, general secretary of ATGDA, West Tripura district unit, said, "The patients not only abused her (Chakraborty) but also tried to infect her with deadly coronavirus. They spat on her with the motive of infecting her."

