Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 3 (ANI): Tripura Governor IndraSena Reddy Nallu, in his capacity as the President of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Tripura State Branch, has approved the newly elected State Managing Committee of the IRCS for a period of three years, as stated in a release of IRCS.

The approval was granted in accordance with Rule 12 of the Indian Red Cross Society Branch Committee Rules, 2017, and in accordance with the guidelines circulated by the National Headquarters on August 28, 2020.

Also Read | DRI Mumbai Seizes Drugs in Food Packets- Hydroponic Weed Worth INR 42 Crore Seized at Mumbai Airport; 2 Arrested.

According to a release from Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), The newly constituted committee includes Bimal Kanti Ray, IPS (Retd.) as Chairman, Asmita Banik as Vice-Chairman, Animesh Ghosh as Treasurer, Chandan Debnath as General Secretary, and members Alok Roy, Animesh Deb, Gauranga Bhowmik, Kanai Shil, Subir Deb, Biswajit Malakar, Rimpi Das, and Nirmal Bardhan Roy.

The official notification was issued by Er. Paramananda Sarkar Banerjee, Vice President of the IRCS Tripura State Branch, on behalf of the Governor. The copies of the notification have been sent to the Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura, the Secretary General of IRCS, New Delhi, and all District Branch Presidents for information and necessary action, as stated in a release. (ANI)

Also Read | Phalodi Bus Accident: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Rajasthan Road Mishap, Announces Aid for Victims' Families.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)