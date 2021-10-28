Agartala (Tripura) [India], October 28 (ANI): Following alleged violence in Tripura's Panisagar, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhoumik on Thursday said that affected families will get compensation from the state government while adding that the culprits involved in the incidents would not be spared irrespective of their political affiliations.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a programme, Bhoumik said, "Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has passed strict instructions to DM and SDM and they have visited the affected areas for assessment of the damage done to their private property. All the damages will be fully compensated using funds from the state disaster relief fund. We believe in universal brotherhood. The SDM and DM have already visited the affected families and they (affected families) are set to get 100 per cent compensation for the losses."

Bhoumik, who is also the MP from West Tripura constituency said police have already taken cognisance of the matter and some of the rumour mongering accounts have been already identified. She asserted that the culprits involved in the incidents would not be spared irrespective of their political affiliations.

Coming down heavily on the alleged malicious campaign running on the social media platforms, Bhoumik said, "A few houses and buildings were vandalized at Panisagar's Rua village. But, there are no incidents of any religious place like a mosque being torched in Tripura. Notwithstanding the fact that the situation is peaceful, in social media platforms, fake news and rumours are being spread in connection with the incidents. Some people are claiming that Hindus are under attack while others are saying that Muslims are facing atrocities."

The union minister appealed to maintain peace and tranquillity in the state and warned the perpetrators of strict action.

Bhoumik further said that chief minister Biplab Deb spoke to the local MLA cutting across the political lines to ensure that a collective effort can be put to bring back normalcy in the area.

"BJP MLAs Binay Bhusan Das and Biswbandhu Sen along with CPIM MLA Mobossor Ali and Islam Uddin went to Panisagar for chairing a peace meeting taking place today," she said.

A peace meeting in presence of all party MLAs was held at Panisagar on Thursday in the North Tripura district.

There were reports of violence in Panisagar in the North Tripura district on Wednesday. Following alleged violent clashes, Section 144, prohibiting the gathering of more than four people, was imposed in the Dharmanagar district of north Tripura on Wednesday.

The security arrangements have been tightened in North Tripura. (ANI)

