Agartala, Jul 2 (PTI) The Tripura government has transferred the district magistrates of Gomati and Dhalai, an official notification said.

Gomati district magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma will be the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRML), it said.

The Tipra Motha, an ally of the BJP government in the state has been demanding the transfer of Chakma as he had refused the meet the Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarama on May 30 when he visited his official residence.

Rinku Lather additional district magistrate of Sepahijala will replace Chakma as the DM of Gomati district, the notification said.

Vivek H B will be the new district magistrate of Dhalai replacing Saju Vaheed who will be the mission director of national health mission.

Megha Jain, additional district magistrate of West Tripura, will be the new director of urban development department and chief executive officer (CEO) of Tripura Jal Board.

Additional District Magistrate of South Tripura, Pradip K has been given the charge of director Skill Development.

Sailesh Kumar Yadav, director of Industries and Commerce, who was holding additional charge of director Skill Development has been relieved from additional charge of Skill Development.

Prashant Badal Negi, director of Tourism and managing director of Tripura Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has been relieved from additional charge of mission director, National Health Mission (NHM), the statement added.

