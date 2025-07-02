Wardha, July 2: Police have registered a case against a 67-year-old man for allegedly sexually abusing a dog in Wardha district of Maharashtra, an official said.

The man was spotted abusing the canine on Monday near a school at Mauza Dhanodi village in Arvi taluka, the official said on Tuesday. Some locals alerted an animal activist who later approached the police with a complaint. Bestiality Horror in Madhya Pradesh: Man Allegedly Has Unnatural Sex With Cow in Mandsaur, Arrested; 2nd Incident Within 24 Hours (Watch Videos).

The Arvi police on Tuesday registered a case against the man under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.

