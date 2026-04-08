Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 8 (ANI): The nationwide capacity-building initiative under the Centre's Karmayogi Mission, being observed as "Sadhana Saptah" from April 2 to 8, has been extended till April 10 following its overwhelming response across the country.

Amid this, Tripura has emerged as a leading state in terms of participation and implementation.

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Chief Secretary of Tripura, JK Sinha, in an exclusive statement to ANI, said it is a matter of pride and honour that Tripura has secured the first position among all states in the country so far.

Highlighting the state's performance, officials said Tripura has taken the programme with utmost seriousness, ensuring active involvement of government employees and officers to enhance the quality of public service delivery. The initiative aims to equip personnel with modern skills and improve efficiency in governance.

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Approximately 80,000 government employees in Tripura have participated in the Sadhana Saptah training so far. As part of the programme, participants are undergoing at least four hours of structured training during the week.

A key focus of the training is the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in administrative work. With rapid technological advancements, the programme seeks to familiarise government personnel with AI tools, enabling them to become more efficient, responsive and smart in delivering public services.

Officials noted that with the extension of the programme till April 10, the training activities will continue with the same momentum. Expressing optimism, the state leadership believes Tripura will maintain its top position till the conclusion of the programme.

The government has extended appreciation and congratulations to all participating employees and officers, urging them to maintain their dedication and seriousness to ensure continued success and improved governance outcomes. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)