Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 2 (ANI): In a joint operation, Government Railway Police, Tripura Police and BSF personnel from Srimantapur Border outpost arrested a woman who is alleged of being involved with human trafficking on Tuesday.

The accused woman was identified as Parul Akter and is accused of helping six Bangladeshi nationals cross the international border.

Speaking to ANI, Officer in Charge of Government Railway Police station Agartala Tapas Das said that she was wanted in connection with a case registered in his Police Station earlier in March.

"On March 20, we arrested six Bangladeshi nationals from Agartala Railway Station. After investigation, we came to know that one Parul Akter, a resident of bordering Moti Nagar village extended logistic support to the Bangladeshi nationals. We took prompt action and sent teams to arrest her as soon as possible but she absconded. Accordingly, we activated our intelligence network to trace her. On Sunday night, we were informed that she had arrived at her home," Das told ANI.

According to Das, police and BSF troopers cordoned off her house for the whole night and detained her at the crack of dawn.

"We will produce her before the Court on Tuesday with a prayer of Police remand," he added.

On being asked about the frequent detention of Bangladeshi nationals from the police station, he said, "The number of Express trains connecting Tripura has significantly increased in Tripura. The Bangladeshi nationals find the Railway routes affordable to travel outside Tripura. In order to keep that on check, we have increased surveillance in all trains with the support of other agencies."

The unabated rise in cross-border crimes, human trafficking in particular, in the vulnerable areas of Tripura is gradually turning out to be a major national security threat for the entire North East region.

Das also shared that the Bangladeshi nationals are entering Tripura in search of work.

"We have arrested a significant number of Bangladeshi nationals from Agartala Railway station. During interrogation, they had revealed that the reason behind their illegal tour to India is to secure jobs. They tend to travel to bigger states like Gujarat, Pune, Chennai and West Bengal in search of jobs. Many of them have also said that they had stayed in India for some years and then went back to their homeland," he added. (ANI)

