Agartala, Jan 4 (PTI) Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Saturday said he will soon meet Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu R Naidu in New Delhi to seek his intervention for increasing flights to Agartala.

At present, 14 flights operate to and from Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport here, which ferry around 400 passengers daily on an average.

"I will meet Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu R Naidu in Delhi very shortly to seek his intervention for increasing flights to Agartala. We want the state to get direct air connectivity with all the important destinations including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Delhi," he said at a press conference.

The minister said the Centre has increased CISF strength at MBB Airport from 215 to 266 for night service.

"Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, in a letter recently informed the state government that the ministry has increased CISF strength from 215 to 266 at MBB Airport for night service. At present, air operations continue at the airport till 8.30 pm," he said.

When asked about key connectivity projects with Bangladesh, the minister said the situation in the neighbouring country has cast a shadow over the future of Indo-Bangla rail project (West Tripura), Maitri Setu (Friendship Bridge) and other infrastructures in South Tripura.

"We hope the situation will improve soon," he said.

