Chennai, January 4: The Tamil Nadu government has declared January 17, 2025, a holiday for government offices, public sector undertakings, and educational institutions, adding to the existing public holidays for Pongal. This creates an extended six-day holiday from January 14 to January 19, as January 18 and 19 fall on a Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The holidays include Pongal on January 14, Thiruvalluvar Day on January 15, and Uzhavar Thirunal on January 16, followed by the newly announced January 17 holiday. To compensate, institutions will function on January 25. List of Long Weekends in 2025 in India: Check Out the New Year Calendar for the Holiday Dates To Plan Vacations and Weekend Getaways.

Pongal, a major Hindu harvest festival celebrated predominantly in Tamil Nadu, is marked by gratitude to nature and a sense of abundance and togetherness. The festival spans four days, with Thai Pongal on the second day coinciding with Makar Sankranti. This aligns with North Indian traditions like holy dips in the Ganges. Maharashtra Government Holiday List 2025: State Govt Announces Dates for All Holidays on Account of Festivities and Observances, Check Complete Details.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu government employees were set to enjoy a four-day break for Pongal. However, many had appealed to Chief Minister MK Stalin for an additional public holiday on January 17, which could extend the break to nine days, from January 11 to 19. The request has been considered.

This long holiday weekend allows people to celebrate the harvest festival with family and friends, embracing the festive spirit and strengthening community bonds.

