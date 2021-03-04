Dehradun, March 4: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday presented the state Budget for 2021-22 in the Assembly. The budget projected the total expenditure at Rs 57,400 crores. The CM said that the Budget is based on the vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Uttarakhand' and will help in fulfilling the aspirations of people. Trivendra Singh Rawat Govt Set To Complete 4 Years in Uttarakhand on March 18; Here’s a Look at the BJP Govt’s Achievements in the Hill State Over the Past 4 Years.

In the 2021-22 Budget, the Uttarakhand government allocates Rs 87.56 crores for Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana in its efforts to double farmers' income by 2022. It also allocated Rs 20 crores for Mukhyamantri Rajya Krishi Yojna. The medical and family welfare department received an allotment of Rs 319.63 crore, while, the Public Works Department received Rs 1,511.29 crore. Rs 954.75 crore have been allocated to PM Gram Sadak Yojana, and Rs 385.27 crore for annual maintenance and renovation of roads. Uttarakhand Govt Starts Initiative To Display Daughter’s Name on House Nameplates.

An amount of Rs 67.94 crore has been proposed for the National Agricultural Development Scheme and Rs 25 crore for Chief Minister Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana in the budget. A provision of Rs 1,154.62 crore for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan while the budget proposed Rs 153.7 crore for the Right to Education Act. In the budget, the Revenue Expenditure in the next fiscal year is estimated at Rs 44,036.31 crore and Capital Expenditure at Rs 13,364.01 crore.

