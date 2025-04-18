Tirupathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): A case was filed against former Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Bhumana Karunakar Reddy at the SV University Police Station on Friday by TTD board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy, who alleged that Karunakar spread false information about the SV Ghoshala.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 353 (1) and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and Section 74 of the IT Act, as per Ramayya, Circle Inspector, SV University Police Station.

Meanwhile, on April 17, amid the heightened tensions over the alleged death of cows in the state, Karunakar Reddy staged a protest by lying down on the road after the police denied him permission to visit the TTD Goshala.

Leaders from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YRS) Congress Party have intensified their protest, standing firm on allegations against the TTD and the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP), claiming that around 100 cows have died due to poor maintenance at the TTD Gaushala in Tirumala.

"The coalition government prevented Bhumana from going to the TTD cowshed. Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MP Gurumurthy, former Deputy Chief Minister Narayana Swamy, Bhumana Abhinay Reddy, and Chevireddy Mohit Reddy protested by lying on the road. Why are you so afraid? Why did those who are so afraid throw the challenge," the YSR Congress Party posted on X.

Former TTD Chairman Bhanu Prakash Reddy was the first to raise these concerns, accusing the administration of negligence. In response, the TDP denied the allegations and accused the YSRCP of spreading false propaganda to incite religious tensions.

The TDP challenged YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and its leader Bhumana Karunakar Reddy to visit the Gaushala on April 17 and see its conditions.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy accepted the challenge and attempted to visit the Gaushala. However, the YSRCP claimed that the police, under the government's direction, stopped him and other party leaders from proceeding.

"Even if a thousand of you come to the cowshed... I will come alone. Why are they making impossible challenges like this if the police are blocking them?" Bhanu Prakash Reddy posted on X.

Earlier, Bhanu Prakash Reddy alleged that cows in the Gaushala managed by the temple trust are dying in large numbers due to the "neglect" of the TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government. The former Chairman has demanded an inquiry to be held to bring out the facts and uphold the sanctity of Tirumala. (ANI)

