Hyderabad, July 26 (PTI): The chairman of a local Telugu TV channel was arrested here on Monday for allegedly cheating people of about Rs 70 lakh by offering to allocate houses built by the Telangana government for the poor, police said.

The accused, aged 28, told victims that he can allocate 2BHK houses costing between Rs 1.55 lakh and 1.70 lakh, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar said.

The gullible people were told that the houses were sanctioned by the government for mediapersons and that he can allot those houses, he said.

Believing this, 40 people gave about Rs 70 lakh to the accused, the police official said.

Subsequently, the fraudster gave the victims fake documents and was caught based on specific information, the official added.

