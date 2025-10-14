New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): Gauri Subramanyam, counsel for TVK Chief and actor Vijay, welcomed the Supreme Court's order for a CBI probe into the Karur stampede.

Subramanyam emphasised full cooperation with the CBI, noting that the legal team had specifically requested an SIT led by a retired Supreme Court judge and was pleased with the decision.

Also Read | Donald Trump Calls PM Narendra Modi 'A Very Good Friend', Praises India in Gaza Peace Deal Speech (Watch Video).

"We are very grateful for the order...We are willing to render all cooperation with the CBI...They have also appointed a 3-member SIT led by former Justice Rastogi and 2 Tamil Nadu cadre officers...We will cooperate in every single way possible...We had requested the SIT and that it be led by a retired Supreme Court judge...As the legal team, we are very happy," she said on Monday.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into the Karur stampede, which took place during TVK chief and actor Vijay's rally on September 27, leaving 41 persons dead and many others injured.

Also Read | Bihar: Cash and Drugs Valued at Over INR 246 Crore Seized in State Ahead of Assembly Elections.

A bench of Justices J.K. Maheshwari and N.V. Anjaria also ordered a three-member committee, headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi, to monitor the CBI probe for a fair and impartial investigation into the tragedy.

On September 27, during a rally organised by the Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in Karur, a stampede occurred in which 41 people lost their lives and more than 100 sustained injuries.

Among the 41 deceased 18 were women, 15 men, five young girls, and five boys, while.34 victims were from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)