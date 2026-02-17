Kota (Rajasthan) [India], February 17 (ANI): Twin brothers Mahroof and Masroor Ahmed Khan from Bhubaneswar have secured identical scores in the JEE-Main 2026 Session 1 examination.

The brothers prepared in Kota for the engineering entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Speaking to ANI, one of the brothers said, "Luckily, there weren't too many difficulties. It was quite smooth sailing. All the teachers helped a lot. I just did whatever the teachers told me to do, and followed up, did all the work. Nothing else, nothing special." He added, "I've devoted a lot of time to preparation. I've been preparing for JEE on my own for 5 years. A lot of hard work has gone into it, and Kota has definitely helped a lot."

While the other brother said, "I had difficulty; sometimes I got low marks because of silly mistakes. I talked to the teacher about it." He added, "Studying NCERT is good for JEE. I would like to give credit to Allen, my parents, my family, and my hard work as well."

On February 16, the NTA declared the results of JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.), with 12 candidates securing a perfect 100 NTA score (percentile). The exam recorded an overall attendance of 96.26 per cent. NTA conducted the Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2026 Session 1 (January) in 658 Centres in 326 Cities (including 15 cities outside India).

The examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across 658 centres in 326 cities, including 15 cities outside India. It was held in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu. According to the release, 12 candidates achieved a 100 NTA Score (percentile) in the JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.).

The top scorers include Shreyas Mishra (Delhi-NCT), Narendrababu Gari Mahith and Pasala Mohith (Andhra Pradesh), and Shubham Kumar (Bihar), among others. There were 11 candidates on the toppers list from the General Category and 1 from the OBC-NCL category. The examination dates were January 21, 22, 23, 24, and 28.

A total of 13,55,293 candidates registered for the exam, a figure that includes those registering from cities outside of India. Of these, 13,04,653 candidates appeared for the test, including those at international centres. This resulted in a high overall attendance rate, with 96.26% of registered candidates participating in the examination.

The examination was also conducted in 15 international cities, including Manama, Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, Kuwait City, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, West Java, Washington, Munich and Abu Dhabi. While the NTA Scores/ Results of Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.) were declared on Monday, the results of JEE (Main) 2026 Paper 2 (B. Arch/B. Planning) will be declared later. (ANI)

