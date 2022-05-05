Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Hyderabad's Saroornagar police arrested two relatives of Ashrin Sulthana alias Pallavi for their involvement in the murder of Billipuram Nagaraju on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Syed Mobin Ahmed, brother of Ashrin Sulthana and Mohammed Masood Ahmed.

Both the accused were arrested on Thursday and are being produced before the Hon'ble Court for judicial custody, stated the Saroornagar police.

"Case registered under IPC Section 302, SC/ST Act. The probe is to be concluded soon. We'll apply at fast track court so that its trial is concluded soon, and accused are punished. The deceased's family will be provided with monetary benefits, job", said DCP of LB Nagar.

A newlywed couple riding a bike was attacked with an iron rod and stabbed on Wednesday at 9 pm resulting in the man being killed on the spot at Panjala Anil Kumar Colony of Saroornagar in Hyderabad.

According to police, both the accused developed grudge against the deceased, as he had married the sister of the accused Syed Mobin Ahmed.

"The deceased Billipuram Nagaraju, who belongs to SC-Mala Community, and Ashrin Sulthana of the Muslim community were in love for more than five years. They were classmates from school and both studied in the same school and college. She is the sister of the accused Syed Mobin Ahmed. Sensing that his sister was in love with the deceased, Mobin had warned her. On 30.01.2022 she came out of her house situated at IDPL Colony, Balanagar leaving her mobile phone in her house itself. On the next day Nagaraju and Ashrin Sulthana got married at Arya Samaj in Old City, Hyderabad", read the police statement.

"The accused hatched a plan to kill Nagaraju. One month ago, the accused tried to locate the deceased but failed to identify his location. Again, on 4-05-2022, the accused started searching the location of the deceased and initially they found him at Maruthi showroom, Malakapet. But it was not convenient there to assault the deceased. Then, they followed the deceased on their scooter and found the deceased at Panjala Anil Kumar colony, Saroornagar", said the police.

"They stopped Nagaraju while he and his wife Ashrin Sulthana were on their bike. Mobin pushed him and after he fell, they started beating him with an iron rod on his head indiscriminately. Mobin then gave the iron rod to Masood Ahmed. Mobin then took a knife that was carried with him and started stabbing. Thus both the accused brutally murdered Nagaraju by beating him with a centering iron rod and stabbing him with a knife. After confirming his death, they fled", said police.

The deceased's wife Ashrin Sulthana said, "Syed Mobin Ahmed and five other people were there when the incident happened. I only recognized my brother and I don't know the others."

"We had a love marriage and he was my classmate since Class 10. I liked Nagaraju a lot. He even told my mother that he will convert his religion and will marry me but my mother didn't listen. I know Nagaraju for 11 years", she added.

"Nagaraju was beaten by five members at the signal. I begged everyone to let us go. Why did the public come now? He was killed in front of everyone, can't the world see? At the signal, I requested people for help. If I would have died I wouldn't have felt sad. I tried to save Nagaraju by covering him. But there were five other people pushing me away from him and other people were beating him. Nagaraju was wearing a helmet but despite that, they injured his skull.

The ACP LB Nagar along with his team apprehended Syed Mobin and Masood Ahmed within hours and seized the centering iron rod and knife used in the crime. (ANI)

