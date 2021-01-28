Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) The West Bengal Assembly on Thursday passed bills amending laws governing court fees and agriculture varsities.

Moving the West Bengal Court-Fees (Amendment) Bill, 2021, state law minister Moloy Ghatak said that it will facilitate payment and collection of court fees in both modes -- either through the conventional form, physically, or through electronic mode.

He told the House that the amendment was necessitated for "ease of doing business" and measures had to be taken for payment of court fees, including 'processing fees', via the e-payment mode.

State agriculture minister Asish Banerjee introduced the West Bengal Krishi Vishwavidyalaya Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to allow the state to determine the retirement age of teachers and other regular employees of two universities -- Bidhan Chandra Krishi Vishwavidyalaya and Uttar Banga Krishi Vishwavidyalaya.

Both the bills were passed in the House by voice vote.

