Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) Muradnagar Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the murder of an ayurvedic doctor.

Shamshad, the victim, was allegedly killed on February 11 at his clinic by Owais, who was helped in it by Mohammad Uvesh, police said. Both accused are from Meerut city.

During interrogation, Owais confessed that he shot dead Shamshad while his accomplice Mohammad Uvesh drove him to the clinic on a red colour scooter, police said.

The key players behind the murder – Haji Adnan, Haji Waseem, and five others – are still at large, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ravi Kumar said that the accused were arrested from the Patla-Niwari-Ganga Canal Bridge trisection.

One pistol, one live cartridge, and a scooter used in the crime have been recovered from the accused.

Owais told the police that he had been contracted to kill the doctor for Rs 2 lakh. He was paid Rs 50,000 in advance and also a pistol by Haji Waseem.

Adnan, the mastermind of the killing, had bad blood with the doctor because of his interference in his family matters, said police.

