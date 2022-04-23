New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a person over a personal issue in northwest Delhi's Karala area, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the victim's naked body was found at a vacant plot filled with water in Vardhman Enclave, Shiv Vihar, Karala, on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Joginder of Shiv Vihar, and a case was registered and an investigation initiated, they said.

During the investigation, the police arrested two people based on CCTV footage, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

They were identified as Kartik of Begumpur and Rajkumar of Baldev Vihar in Karala, the police said.

During questioning, Kartik revealed that the deceased had used some inappropriate words for his mother and sister, and in order to take revenge, he, along with Rajkumar, beat the victim up, crushed his face with a brick and then dumped the body, the police said.

