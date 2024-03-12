Punjab [India], March 12 (ANI): Punjab Police arrested two associates of a foreign-based absconding gangster involved in the recent firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba, Sector 79, Mohali, a police official said on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Director General of Punjab Police Gaurav Yadav said, "In a major breakthrough, the Special Cell, Mohali Police, has arrested two associates of foreign-based absconding gangster Gaurav Lucky Patiyal and Mandeep Dhaliwal, who were involved in the firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba, Sector 79, Mohali."

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills Elderly Mother Over Property Dispute, Share Pictures of Her Body With Relatives in Vadodara; Held.

The DGP said that two pistols, along with three live cartridges, were seized by the Punjab Police.

The Punjab Police is fully committed to eradicating organised crime in the state as per directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Also Read | Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh Attacks Bharatiya Janata Party, Says ‘Every Party Contests Polls on a Single Symbol, but BJP Fights on Lotus and Washing Machine’.

On February 29, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police arrested one person involved in the firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba, Mohali.

The arrested persons, identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Nannu, associates of the Davinder Bambiha Gang.

Taking to the social media platform, X, the Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, said, "In a major breakthrough, #AGTF, Punjab has arrested Amritpal Singh @ Nannu, an associate of Davinder Bambiha Gang, involved in the recent firing incident at Katani Premium Dhaba, Sector 79, Mohali."

Preliminary interrogation of the arrested accused has revealed the identity of two other absconding accused Rana and Arshjot involved in the incident, he said.

The fourth accused, Feroz, involved in this incident has been arrested by the Haryana Police.

These handlers executed the crime on the direction of foreign-based absconding Gangster Gaurav alias Lucky Patiyal of the Davinder Bambiha Gang, to extract ransom money from the victim.

The absconding two accused will be arrested soon, he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)