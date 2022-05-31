New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The National Education Ministers' Conference will begin in Gujarat on Wednesday with the focus on implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP), officials said.

Education Ministers of states and Union Territories will be participating in the two-day conference.

"The conference is expected to witness deliberations on strengthening the education ecosystem in the country with focus on implementation of National Education Policy 2020, skilling in schools and digital initiatives like NDEAR, NETF," a senior Ministry of Education official said on Tuesday.

"The ministers will also be visiting Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK), Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG), National Forensic Science University (NFSU) and International Automobile Centre of Excellence (IACE) on June 1,” the official added.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan along with Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State (MoS) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and Information Technology; MoS for Education Annapurna Devi and Subhash Sarkar and senior officials of the education ministry participate in the meeting.

