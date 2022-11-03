Agra, Nov 3 (PTI) Two people died and eight were injured as a bus collided with a tanker here on Thursday morning, police said.

They said the accident took place at Kuberpur in Agra's Etmadpur. The police said that as per the passengers on the roadways bus, the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel.

"The roadways bus of Fort depot was coming to Agra from Firozabad. There were around 30-35 passengers on it," Circle Officer, Etmadpur, Ravi Kumar Gupta told PTI.

"As per the passengers, the cause of the accident was that the driver of the bus fell asleep while driving," he added.

The official said the identities of the deceased were yet to be ascertained and the injured were undergoing treatment at Agra's Sarojani Naidu Medical College.

One of the passengers, Sanjeev Gupta, said, "There were 35-40 passengers. The driver fell asleep and the bus collided with the tanker. I have minor injuries in my mouth and knee."

