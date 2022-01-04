New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A married couple riding a motorcycle died after being hit by a cluster bus in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh, police said on Tuesday.

Suresh and Neetu were going towards Dhansa village on Monday afternoon when the accident took place, they said.

While the woman died on the spot, the man succumbed to injuries in a hospital, the police said.

A case was registered at the Baba Haridas Nagar police station in this connection, and the bus driver, Nardeep Singh (46) of Galibpur village in Delhi, was apprehended on Monday evening, they added.

