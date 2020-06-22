Jammu, Jun 22 (PTI) Two men were killed and three others injured on Monday when a car skidded off the road and turned turtle here, police said.

The accident took place at Narwal bypass when the driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit the road divider, a police official said.

Also Read | BS6 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso S-CNG Variants Launched in India at Rs 4.84 Lakh; Prices, Features & Specifications.

He said two persons, both aged around 24, died in the incident.

Three other persons travelling in the vehicle were admitted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, the official said.

Also Read | Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Along LoC in Nowshera Sector of Jammu And Kashmir's Rajouri District: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)