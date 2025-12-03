New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): Two Delhi University colleges received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, Delhi Police said.

The threat was sent to Ramjas College in North Campus and Desh Bandhu College in Kalkaji. The bomb squad and Delhi Police reached the sites immediately.

Also Read | Employees To Work 12 Hours a Day Under New Labour Code? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim.

According to the Delhi Police, no suspicious objects have so far been recovered.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: INDIA Bloc Holds Strategy Meeting After Centre Agrees To Discuss SIR.

A private school in Delhi's Chanakyapuri received a hoax bomb threat last month.

After a thorough search, Delhi police officials found nothing suspicious, according to an official statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)