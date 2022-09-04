Puri, Sept 4 (PTI) At least two persons died as a country boat capsized in Chilika lake of Odisha's Puri district on Sunday evening, the police said.

A group of people were returning from Kalijaikuda, an islet in Chilka lake, when their boat turned turtle, just 3 km from the shore, amid heavy rain and strong winds, Puri Superintendent of Police K V Singh.

Three people had gone missing after the boat capsized, but one of them swam ashore, he said.

Later, fire service personnel recovered bodies of two men, whose identities were yet to be ascertained, the SP explained.

At least 10 boat passengers were rescued by locals, he said.

The exact number of people who were onboard the boat was not clear as yet, the SP added.

As many as 79 people died in incidents of boat capsize in Odisha last year, the highest in the country, according to National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) report.

