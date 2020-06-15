Odisha: Two Elephants Found Dead Inside Reserve Forest in Keonjhar District

Keonjhar, Jun 15: Two wild elephants have been found dead inside a reserve forest area in Odisha's Keonjhar district, with a preliminary probe suggesting that the animals were killed by poachers, officials said on Monday.

The carcasses of the female and male elephants were recovered by forest officials near Gurubeda area from Baitarani (B) reserve forest on Sunday following inputs from locals, a forest official said.

Also Read | Upcoming Smartphones Launching in India This Month; Nokia 5310, Motorola One Fusion+, Oppo Find X2, Realme X2 SuperZoom & More.

The tusks of the male elephant were missing and efforts are on to ascertain the actual cause of the death of the jumbos, he said. Pregnant Elephant Dies After Eating Firecracker-Filled Pineapple in Kerala's Palakkad, FIR Registered Against Unidentified People.

The female elephant was around 20-year-old and the carcass seemed to be lying there for more than a week. The tusker, aged around 22 years, was suspected to have died around three days ago.

Also Read | Two Indian Officials Working With Indian High Commission in Islamabad in Pakistan Missing: Reports.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the animals were killed by poachers as the tusks of the male elephant were missing. However, the exact cause would be ascertained after autopsy and a thorough probe, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)