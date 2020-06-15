Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153106

  • Total Deaths

    9520

  • Total Recovered

    169798

  • Total Confirmed

    332424
#StayHomeStaySafe

Odisha: Two Elephants Found Dead Inside Reserve Forest in Keonjhar District

Agency News PTI| Jun 15, 2020 11:51 AM IST
A+
A-
Odisha: Two Elephants Found Dead Inside Reserve Forest in Keonjhar District
Elephants (Representational Image/ Photo Credits: ANI)

Keonjhar, Jun 15: Two wild elephants have been found dead inside a reserve forest area in Odisha's Keonjhar district, with a preliminary probe suggesting that the animals were killed by poachers, officials said on Monday.

The carcasses of the female and male elephants were recovered by forest officials near Gurubeda area from Baitarani (B) reserve forest on Sunday following inputs from locals, a forest official said.

Also Read | Upcoming Smartphones Launching in India This Month; Nokia 5310, Motorola One Fusion+, Oppo Find X2, Realme X2 SuperZoom & More.

The tusks of the male elephant were missing and efforts are on to ascertain the actual cause of the death of the jumbos, he said. Pregnant Elephant Dies After Eating Firecracker-Filled Pineapple in Kerala's Palakkad, FIR Registered Against Unidentified People.

The female elephant was around 20-year-old and the carcass seemed to be lying there for more than a week. The tusker, aged around 22 years, was suspected to have died around three days ago.

Also Read | Two Indian Officials Working With Indian High Commission in Islamabad in Pakistan Missing: Reports.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the animals were killed by poachers as the tusks of the male elephant were missing. However, the exact cause would be ascertained after autopsy and a thorough probe, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
Elephants Keonjhar district Odisha Reserve forest
You might also like
Odisha Shocker: Woman in Nuapada District Drags 100-Year-Old Mother on Charpoy to Claim Pension From Bank
News

Odisha Shocker: Woman in Nuapada District Drags 100-Year-Old Mother on Charpoy to Claim Pension From Bank
Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Servitors in Puri to Wear Specially Designed Chariot-Coloured Face Masks Made Out of ‘Bandha’ Handloom (View Pic)
Festivals & Events

Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra 2020 Servitors in Puri to Wear Specially Designed Chariot-Coloured Face Masks Made Out of ‘Bandha’ Handloom (View Pic)
Raja Parba 2020 in Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Sand Art to Mithun Sankranti Festival Celebrating Mother Earth and Menstruation
Viral

Raja Parba 2020 in Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Sand Art to Mithun Sankranti Festival Celebrating Mother Earth and Menstruation
Odisha: 500-Year-Old Ancient Gopinath Dev Temple Rises from Mahanadi's Waters in Nayagarh, Locals Ask Govt to Restore it
News

Odisha: 500-Year-Old Ancient Gopinath Dev Temple Rises from Mahanadi's Waters in Nayagarh, Locals Ask Govt to Restore it
Elephant Dies in Chhattisgarh, Herd of Elephants Gather Around Dead Body in Surajpur, Carcass Yet to Be Retrieved by Forest Department
News

Elephant Dies in Chhattisgarh, Herd of Elephants Gather Around Dead Body in Surajpur, Carcass Yet to Be Retrieved by Forest Department
Bihar Man Mohammad Akhtar Donates 6.25-Acre Land to Two Elephants Moti And Rani Despite Threat to Life From Unhappy Family, Twitterati Applaud Man's Kindness
Viral

Bihar Man Mohammad Akhtar Donates 6.25-Acre Land to Two Elephants Moti And Rani Despite Threat to Life From Unhappy Family, Twitterati Applaud Man's Kindness
Low Pressure Area Formed Over Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD
News

Low Pressure Area Formed Over Bay Of Bengal, Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Says IMD
Elephant Dies in Kerala’s Malappuram, Forest Official Says Injuries Suggest Death Was Due to Fight With Another Elephant
News

Elephant Dies in Kerala’s Malappuram, Forest Official Says Injuries Suggest Death Was Due to Fight With Another Elephant
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.26 74.62
Kolkata 78.10 70.33
Mumbai 83.17 73.21
Chennai 79.96 72.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1550 0.21
GBP 95.2000 -0.63
JPY 70.9625 0.30
EUR 85.6300 -0.19
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement