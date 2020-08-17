Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Two expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs - Maheshwar Prasad Yadav, Prema Chaudhary - joined the ruling Janata Dal (United) (JD-U) in Bihar on Monday. Another RJD MLA Ashok Kumar also joined the party.

Maheshwar Prasad Yadav and Prema Chaudhary were among three MLAs expelled by RJD for six years on Sunday for "anti-party activities".

Also Read | Pandit Jasraj Dies at 90: President Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah And Others Express Grief Over Demise of Indian Music Maestro.

The three MLAs joined the ruling JD-U in its party office in presence of senior party leaders.

In another political development in the poll-bound state, expelled JD-U leader and former minister Shyam Rajak rejoined RJD in presence of party leader Tejashwi Yadav here.

Also Read | Bengaluru Riots: Prohibitory Orders Extended in Violence-Hit DJ Halli and KG Halli Till August 21.

Rajak came back to RJD a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar removed him as State Industries Minister.

Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November before the end of the term of present assembly.

The Election Commission has not yet taken a final call on poll dates in Bihar due to coronavirus pandemic. The RJD and its allies are seeking to oust the ruling NDA from power in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)