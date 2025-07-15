New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Delhi's Rohini District Court has recently sentenced two men to life imprisonment for murder, Kidnapping and destruction of evidence. This case pertains to an FIR lodged at the Narela Police Station in 2017.

The deceased Om Hare was kidnapped by convicts with premeditated planning, and thereafter, his body was disposed of by both the convicts.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Vandana sentenced Navrattan alias Kale and Naushad to life imprisonment for murdering Om Hare.

ASJ Vandana observed, "The nature of the offence committed in the present case is very serious."

"The deceased was kidnapped by convicts with premeditated planning and brutally murdered, and thereafter, both the convicts disposed of his body," ASJ Vandana said in the order passed on July 4.

Additionally, the court has imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on each accused.

During arguements on sentence, additional public prosecutor (APP) Vinit Dahiya argued that convicts deserve no leniency since the deceased was brutally murdered by them.

He further argued that the present case falls under the category of the rarest of rare cases. He prayed for maximum punishment for both convicts.

On the other hand, counsel for accused persons prayed for leniency in punishment for convicts.

The counsel for the convict, Naushad, stated that the convict has two minor children who are completely dependent upon him.

The counsel for the convict Navratan further submitted that convicts belong to poor strata of society, hence, a prayer was made for taking a lenient view against the convicts, considering the facts that they have no previous conviction records and have been in Judicial Custodyfor so many years.

Convicts were in custody for the last seven years and 10 months. (ANI)

