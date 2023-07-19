New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Two men were arrested for allegedly killing a person in the Begumpur area for not returning the borrowed money, police said on Wednesday.

On Wednesday at 6.24 am, a PCR call regarding a body in a park was received at Begumpur police station. Police reached the spot near a CNG depot in Rohini Sector-37. The deceased was identified as Jay Sharma, a resident of Begumpur, police said.

Also Read | Punjab Rains: People Living Near Banks of Ujh, Ravi Rivers in Pathankot and Gurdaspur Evacuated to Safer Place.

During the investigation, two alleged persons named Prameshwar (28) and Ashu (20), residents of Rajeev Nagar Extension, were found to be involved in the case. They were apprehended later, they said.

It was revealed that the deceased had borrowed some money from the duo and when he did not return the amount to them, the latter called him for a meeting and beat him up after a verbal spat, resulting in his death, police added.

Also Read | Sagar Dhankar Murder Case: Delhi Court Grants Seven-Day Interim Bail to Wrestler Sushil Kumar for Knee Surgery.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)